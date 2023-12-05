Man dies after vehicle crashes into concrete power pole

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A man died after his vehicle crashed into a concrete power early Monday, the Port St. Lucie Police Department said.

At 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 Block of Southwest Bayshore Boulevard, east of Florida's Turnpike.

A preliminary investigation revealed a brown Toyota Sequoias was traveling southbound on Bayshore, exited the roadway and struck a concrete power pole, according to a post on Facebook.

The driver was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce and was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has video surveillance of the incident, are asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator K. Applebaum at 772-871-5001.

