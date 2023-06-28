Man detained after 4-hour standoff, family member shot

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 54-year-old man was taken in custody for mental health evaluation after a standoff that lasted more than four hours at a home in Port St. Lucie late Tuesday, police said.

At 10:13 p.m. Tuesday, PSLPD responded to the 100 block of Northwest Curry Street, east of Florida's Turnpike, in reference to a man armed and experiencing a mental health crisis. A family member attempted to intervene and during the struggle, a bullet struck a 70-year-old family member in the arm.

A family member called 911 and drove the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released, police posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

Two adult family members and two young children were reported to still be inside the house.

Road Patrol Officers, PSLPD SWAT Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded and attempted to make contact with the individuals but were unable to do so.

The SWAT Team later entered and took the man into custody.

The other family members were found safe and unharmed in a bedroom.

