Man arrested after being discovered naked in classroom of Port St. Lucie elementary school

A Jensen Beach man was arrested after being discovered in a Port St. Lucie elementary school naked.

According to the arrest report, 34-year-old Joe Franklin Urias was arrested on Nov. 28.

Police were called to Windmill Point Elementary School that morning, after a deputy spotted a naked male running through the school after shining his flashlight on him. Urias put clothes on and exited through the rear of the building.

The deputy attempted to apprehend Urias but he resisted, resulting in injury to the deputy. Once backup arrived, Urias was placed in handcuffs.

Urias told officers he was homeless. Several personal items were in the classroom, including a laptop, food and clothing — as well as women's underwear. Officers found sex toys and less than 20 grams of marijuana in a clear plastic container, which Urias possessed illegally.

Officers also "located the unlocked window where Urias entered the school."

The arrest report notes that Urias is a teacher at Somerset College Preparatory Academy in Port St. Lucie.

Urias has been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, burglary of an unoccupied structure, marijuana possession and battery on an officer. He is being held in St. Lucie County jail on a $31,000 bond.