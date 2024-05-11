Man accused of shooting woman 5 times arrested after SWAT team standoff

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police have arrested a man after they said he shot a woman five times Friday night, resulting in a SWAT team standoff.

The shooting occurred at about 11:15 p.m. in the 1800 block of Southeast Elrose Court.

Port St. Lucie police said the 70-year-old woman was shot five times by a family member and then ran to a neighbor's house for help.

Police arrived and surrounded the suspect's home.

Members of the SWAT team used a loudspeaker to call for the suspect to surrender. Police said Tarrant West eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

West, 71, is facing charges of attempted murder and simple battery. He also faces five counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition Saturday. Police said her injuries were not life-threatening.