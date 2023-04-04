Man, 68, outside vehicle after hitting guardrail killed by SUV

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 63-year-old Stuart man, who was out of his vehicle after hitting a guardrail, was struck and killed by an SUV on Monday, Florida Highway Patrol said.

At 9:04 a.m., the man had left his 2006 Lincoln Town Car after the collision on the right shoulder of I-95 southbound, approximately 1 mile north of Southwest Gatlin Boulevard.

The man stumbled into the outside travel lane where he was struck by a southbound 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV driven by a 74-year-old Port St. Lucie resident, FHP said.

The vehicle came to a controlled stop in the outside travel lane at the 119-mile marker.

