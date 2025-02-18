Man, 64, pulls gun on customer waiting for parking space at Publix in Tradition

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 64-year-old man from Port St. Lucie was arrested after, police say, he pulled a gun on someone waiting for a parking space at a Publix in Tradition.

The road rage incident occurred Sunday at 2:20 p.m. at the Publix located at 10400 Southwest Village Center Drive.

WATCH: Body cam footage of Adam Falek being detained

Port St. Lucie police said the suspect, later identified as Adam Falek, drove up behind the victim, who was waiting for a parking space.

Falek repeatedly honked his horn as the victim waited for car to back out of a parking space, according to an arrest affidavit.

Surveillance video showed the victim get out of his car and walk over to Falek's car.

According to the affidavit, the victim asked Falek to stop honking his horn while he waited for parking space and that's when Falek pulled out a gun with a scope on it.

The victim returned to his car while Falek yelled out "vulgar" comments.

A person with the victim called police and was able to get a photo of the suspect's car and license plate.

Police arrived and reviewed Publix's surveillance footage of the incident in the parking lot, which supported the victim's statement.

Port St. Lucie police were able to locate Falek a short time later. Body cam video showed Falek being detained by police and placed in the back of a patrol car.

Falek faces one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with out the intent to kill.