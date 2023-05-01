Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Man, 56, found dead in garage after fire erupts at Port St. Lucie home

Cause of fire, death under investigation
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
St. Lucie County Fire District outside home where 56-year-old man found dead, May 1, 2023
Posted at 11:20 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 11:23:03-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 56-year-old man was found dead Monday morning after a fire at a Port St. Lucie home.

Port St. Lucie police said the fire broke out shortly before 7 a.m. in the 2600 block of Southwest Cactus Circle.

Police said someone in the house called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the garage. The 911 caller and another occupant were able to get out safely, but firefighters found the 56-year-old man's body inside the garage.

The St. Lucie County Fire District was investigating the cause of the fire, while police were investigating the man's death.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7