'Dangerous situation': Residents concerned about wild boar sightings in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — People living in St. Lucie County tell WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield they’re spotting wild boars in their neighborhoods.

While the animals aren't new to the area, some residents said they’re concerned about the damage they can cause.

One resident, Jeffrey Bowles in Port St Lucie, captured a wild boar in his neighborhood on his phone camera.

“[It was] very big,” said Bowles. “Probably about 200 pounds. It had hooves and everything.”

Bowles is one of many living in St. Lucie County seeing wild boars roaming in their communities. Bowles told WPTV his kids are terrified.

“I got two young minors living with me,” he said. “They won't even come out in the backyard.”

He said it's even scaring adults in the neighborhood.

“People are afraid of it, especially at night,” said Bowles. “When you're walking your dog and stuff, nobody wants to take their animals out. They'll charge you, and it's a dangerous situation.”

WPTV took their concerns to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and they said that increased development, in areas like Port St. Lucie, can cause more wild boar sightings.

Patrick Sullivan, who is a field technician with wildlife control service Animal Rangers Inc., and said his team removed over 70 boars in Tradition alone in the past two years.

“We are colliding with them,” said Sullivan. “They’re coming towards us and we're going towards them.”

Sullivan said right now is mating season for the wild boars, which can increase sightings and cause them to be more aggressive.

“If you come across a wild boar that's looking for a mate, it could be very dangerous,” said Sullivan. “They're very strong.”

Sullivan said these animals are invasive and endanger native species, like gopher tortoises.

“They can destroy their burrows and eat their eggs,” said Sullivan.

He added relocating the boars isn't enough.

“They can reproduce really quickly,” said Sullivan. “It's just the problem continues.”

However, while Bowles said the boars are a nuisance, he said the animal still have a right to be around.