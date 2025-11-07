Investigation underway after man found dead in St. Lucie River

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a dead body was found in the St. Lucie River Friday morning.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the boardwalk under the Twin Bridges on SE Port St. Luce Boulevard just after 8 a.m. after two people fishing noticed the body of a man floating in the river. The marine unit then retrieved the body from the river.

It's unknown at this time how long the body has been in the river, and police are still working to identify the man.

This is an ongoing investigation.