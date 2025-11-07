Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Investigation underway after man found dead in St. Lucie River

St. Lucie River location of new The Port District project
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
The Port District project will have waterfront views of the St. Lucie River.
St. Lucie River location of new The Port District project
Posted

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police are investigating after a dead body was found in the St. Lucie River Friday morning.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department responded to the boardwalk under the Twin Bridges on SE Port St. Luce Boulevard just after 8 a.m. after two people fishing noticed the body of a man floating in the river. The marine unit then retrieved the body from the river.

It's unknown at this time how long the body has been in the river, and police are still working to identify the man.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening