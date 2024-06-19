Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Man found dead inside vehicle following standoff with Port St. Lucie police

Officers swarm Landings at Tradition, located in 10500 block of Southwest Village Parkway
Port St. Lucie police respond to the Landings at Tradition, located in the 10500 block of Southwest Village Parkway, on June 19, 2024.jpg
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Port St. Lucie police respond to the Landings at Tradition, located in the 10500 block of Southwest Village Parkway, on June 19, 2024.
Port St. Lucie police respond to the Landings at Tradition, located in the 10500 block of Southwest Village Parkway, on June 19, 2024.jpg
Posted at 2:15 PM, Jun 19, 2024

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Following a tense standoff on Wednesday afternoon, Port St. Lucie police said a man was found dead inside a vehicle at a shopping plaza.

In a post on X at approximately 2 p.m., the Port St. Lucie Police Department said officers responded to the Landings at Tradition, located in the 10500 block of Southwest Village Parkway, for an armed man "barricaded" inside a vehicle.

Police told WPTV journalist Cassandra Garcia just before 4 p.m. that the man, identified only as a missing endangered person out of Boca Raton, was found dead.

A photo from the Port St. Lucie Police Department showed at least three officers in the parking lot with their guns drawn, along with multiple police cruisers and what appeared to be an armored law enforcement vehicle.

Garcia said crisis negotiators were at the scene and police deployed chemical agents and used flashbangs during the standoff.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WE'RE LISTENING TO YOU