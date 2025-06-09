Watch Now
Garage fire in Port St. Lucie displaces 8 people, firefighters revive unresponsive cat

Among the eight people are three children
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Red Cross is assisting eight people, including three children, who have been impacted by a home fire that occurred in Port St. Lucie on Sunday morning.

The St. Lucie County Fire Rescue (SLCFR) responded to the 1900 block of SW Fears Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. to find a garage on fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly contain the blaze, preventing the fire from spreading to the living area of the home.

Crews located an unresponsive cat during the serach and immediately administered oxygen, successfully reviving the feline. SLCFR says the cat is now doing well.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

