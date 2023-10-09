Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Former Port St. Lucie teacher faces 6 counts of sexual battery on student

Ovidio Rivera accused of crimes 6 years ago
Ovidio Rivera, former Port St. Lucie teacher. Oct. 9, 2023.jpg
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Ovidio Rivera, former Port St. Lucie teacher.<br/>
Ovidio Rivera, former Port St. Lucie teacher. Oct. 9, 2023.jpg
Posted at 6:16 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 18:16:23-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 53-year-old Port St. Lucie man is facing six counts of sexual battery of a high school student approximately six years ago, Port St. Lucie police said Monday.

Ovidio Rivera was arrested Monday by detectives and the United States Marshals Service. He remains in the St. Lucie County Jail.

The incidents occurred when the victim was a student and the suspect was a teacher at Port St. Lucie High School, police said.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department urges anyone who may have had a similar experience with Rivera to come forward and call Detective Amanda Bukata at 772-871-7324.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!