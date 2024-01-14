Watch Now
Firefighters put out brush fire caused by lightning strike to gas line

Personnel cooled house in Port St. Lucie
Posted at 11:19 AM, Jan 14, 2024
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — St. Lucie County firefighters put out a small brush fire that started from a lightning strike to a gas line in the front yard of a home in Port St. Lucie, the agency said Sunday.

At 10:55 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the fire, according to a post by the St. Lucie County Fire District on Facebook.

Firefighters cooled the house until special Ops and Florida City Gas could clamp the gas line.

The fire was out at 12:24 p.m., the agency said.

The structure did not have any damage and there were no injuries.

