Fire displaces 2 adults, several pets in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two adults and several pets were displaced after a fire early Sunday, St. Lucie Fire District said.

First personnel were dispatched at 1:29 a.m. to the 2000 block of Southwest Hinchman Street, east of Florida's Turnpike, the agency posted on social media.

One person was taken to a local hospital and Red Cross has been notified.

The cause is under investigation.

