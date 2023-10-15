Watch Now
Treasure Coast Region St Lucie County Port St Lucie

Fire displaces 2 adults, several pets in Port St. Lucie

St. Lucie County Fire District/X
Posted at 11:12 AM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 11:12:12-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two adults and several pets were displaced after a fire early Sunday, St. Lucie Fire District said.

First personnel were dispatched at 1:29 a.m. to the 2000 block of Southwest Hinchman Street, east of Florida's Turnpike, the agency posted on social media.

One person was taken to a local hospital and Red Cross has been notified.

The cause is under investigation.

