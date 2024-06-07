Palm City woman, 18, killed in crash that shutdown I-95 in Port St. Lucie, FHP says

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old died in a fatal multi-car crash that happened early Friday morning on Interstate 95 at Southwest Gatlin Boulevard.

The crash happened at around 1:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95.

FHP said a 23-year-old Boca Raton man driving a Lexus was driving in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Mile Marker 116, when he rear-ended the back of a Honda Accord driven by a 17-year-old boy from Stuart. An 18-year-old Palm City woman was also inside the Honda.

Both cars crashed into trees on the side of the road.

Rescue crews took the 23-year-old man to Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in Port St. Lucie.

Crews to the 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, where the 18-year-old died.

The investigation diverted traffic for hours. Drivers were rerouted via Southwest Village Parkway, south to the Southwest Becker Road I-95 entrance, Port St. Lucie police said.

The southbound lanes of I-95 have since reopened.