Fatal motorcycle crash closes all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie

All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County are shut down Monday morning because of a deadly crash. The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at approximately 6:30 a.m., just north of Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. at mile marker 117, just north of Gatlin Boulevard.

Two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, and at least one person is dead, the FHP said.

All southbound lanes of I-95 are shut down.

