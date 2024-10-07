Fatal motorcycle crash closes all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie are shut down Monday morning because of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. at mile marker 117, just north of Gatlin Boulevard.

Two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the crash, and at least one person is dead, the FHP said.

All southbound lanes of I-95 are shut down.

