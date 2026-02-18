Family dispute leads to deadly shooting in Port St. Lucie home, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police are investigating a homicide at a Port St. Lucie neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers responded at around 7:45 a.m. to the 5900 block of NW Ketona Circle for a reported shooting inside of a home.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed inside the home.

Police say that preliminary information indicates that the incident stemmed from a dispute inside the home. The suspected shooter has been identified as a family member who fled the area before the officers arrived.

Law enforcement is currently working to locate the suspect, and this incident is believed to be isolated.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.