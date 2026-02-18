Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Family dispute leads to deadly shooting in Port St. Lucie home, police say

The suspected shooter fled the area before the officers arrived
Port St. Lucie Police Department
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police are investigating a homicide at a Port St. Lucie neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers responded at around 7:45 a.m. to the 5900 block of NW Ketona Circle for a reported shooting inside of a home.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed inside the home.

Police say that preliminary information indicates that the incident stemmed from a dispute inside the home. The suspected shooter has been identified as a family member who fled the area before the officers arrived.

Law enforcement is currently working to locate the suspect, and this incident is believed to be isolated.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

