'Eye in the sky': Port St. Lucie police fight traffic concerns ahead of Mets-Yankees matchup

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield spoke to New York baseball fans heading in to Clover Park for one last chance to see their favorite players in spring training.

But not before they ran into congestion along Peacock Boulevard.

WATCH: This is how Port St. Lucie police keep spring training traffic in check

“Traffic was terrible,” said one fan. “But the Mets are winning this year so I think it’s worth it. Its life, you got to adapt.”

We’ve listened to concerns about traffic in port St. Lucie at a recent Let's Hear It.

So Hatfield went to police with your concerns.

A drone unit and separate traffic detail with officers on the road now help patrol the area around Clover Park for Spring Training.

“It’s basically an eye in the sky,” said Sgt. Dominick Mesiti.

Officers Stephen Kravits and Kevin Helseth said the drone allows them to monitor the traffic and keep it flowing.

“It’s more so to provide that real-time intelligence so that the sergeant over the traffic unit and the traffic officers that are monitoring the intersections can adjust the way they’re moving traffic,” said Helseth.

Although spring training is wrapped, it’s a tool, they said, they’ll continue to use.