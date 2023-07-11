Elderly woman found dead inside Port St. Lucie home after fire

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after an elderly woman was found dead inside a Port St. Lucie home that caught fire last week.

The incident occurred on July 7 at about 6:40 p.m. on the 1700 block of Southeast Mariana Road.

Crews responded to the home after a neighbor reported flames coming from the home, the St. Lucie County Fire District said in a Facebook post.

St. Lucie County Fire District Aftermath of Port St. Lucie home that caught fire on July 7, 2023.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said they found an elderly female deceased inside.

The cause does not appear to be suspicious in nature, but it is still under investigation.