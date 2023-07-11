Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Elderly woman found dead inside Port St. Lucie home after fire

Cause does not appear to be suspicious, St. Lucie County Fire District says
Fatal fire Port St Lucie July 7 .jpg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Lucie County Fire District
Fatal fire Port St Lucie July 7 .jpg
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 15:03:35-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Authorities are investigating after an elderly woman was found dead inside a Port St. Lucie home that caught fire last week.

The incident occurred on July 7 at about 6:40 p.m. on the 1700 block of Southeast Mariana Road.

Crews responded to the home after a neighbor reported flames coming from the home, the St. Lucie County Fire District said in a Facebook post.

Aftermath of Port St. Lucie home that caught fire on July 7, 2023.jpg
Aftermath of Port St. Lucie home that caught fire on July 7, 2023.

The St. Lucie County Fire District said they found an elderly female deceased inside.

The cause does not appear to be suspicious in nature, but it is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7