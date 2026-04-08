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Elderly man and woman rescued from partially submerged car in Port St. Lucie

Crash happened near intersection of East Caribbean and Cam De Entrada
Pond rescue body cam
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Pond rescue body cam
Posted

An elderly man and woman were rescued from a vehicle that had rolled into a pond in Port St. Lucie early Wednesday morning.

Port St. Lucie police say a single-vehicle crash was reported just after 4:30 a.m., near the intersection of East Caribbean and Cam De Entrada.

WATCH: Officers rescue driver and passenger from submerged vehicle

PSL pond rescue body cam footage

Investigators say the driver, an elderly woman, made a wrong turn and attempted to reverse back onto the road when the car slid down an embankment and into a pond.

Officers arrived and found the car submerged up to its windows. They were able to remove the driver and the passenger, and elderly man, and transport them to St. Lucie Medical Center. The driver and passenger are said to be OK.

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