Early morning fire at dock in Port St. Lucie under investigation

Cause appears to be an unspecified electrical malfunction, St. Lucie County Fire District says
Posted at 12:31 PM, Jul 11, 2023
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Authorities are investigating a fire that erupted early Tuesday morning and destroyed a dock in St. Lucie County.

The incident occurred at around 3:09 a.m. after authorities received multiple calls about a fire in the woods near the water in the 2400 block of Westmoreland Boulevard, the St. Lucie County Fire District said in a Facebook post.

St. Lucie County Fire District extinguish fire at dock in Port St Lucie July 11 2023.jpg
St. Lucie County Fire District crews extinguish fire at dock July 11, 2023 in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

St. Lucie County Fire District crews arrived to find that it was actually the dock on fire.

At this time the cause appears to be an unspecified electrical malfunction, the St. Lucie County Fire District said.

