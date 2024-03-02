Watch Now
Car crashes into apartment building, causes gas leak

Man suffers non-life-threatening injuries
Car goes into apartment building in Port St. Lucie.jpeg March 2, 2024
Posted at 12:57 PM, Mar 02, 2024
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the car crashed into a St. Andrews Pointe Apartments building on Saturday morning, a Port St. Lucie police spokesman confirmed.

Around 10:30 a.m., the police department and St. Lucie County Fire District were dispatched to the 2600 block of Hatches Harbor Road, east of Florida's Turnpike, Master Sgt. Dominick Mesiti told WPTV in an inquiry.

As a result of the crash, there was a gas leak from the building that has been contained.

At the time, the one building was evacuated.

At 12:30 p.m., police said the scene was cleared.
 
Images also were submitted to WPTV and the person said the driver was a "young guy."

Car crashes into apartment building in Port St. Lucie.

