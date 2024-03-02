Car crashes into apartment building, causes gas leak

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the car crashed into a St. Andrews Pointe Apartments building on Saturday morning, a Port St. Lucie police spokesman confirmed.

Around 10:30 a.m., the police department and St. Lucie County Fire District were dispatched to the 2600 block of Hatches Harbor Road, east of Florida's Turnpike, Master Sgt. Dominick Mesiti told WPTV in an inquiry.

As a result of the crash, there was a gas leak from the building that has been contained.

At the time, the one building was evacuated.

Update - The all clear has been given.



PSLPD and @StLucieFireDist are on scene in the 2600 block of Hatches Harbor Rd. for a vehicle that crashed into a building. The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.



As a result of the crash, there is a gas leak from the… pic.twitter.com/xuu5Z8xsdd — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) March 2, 2024

At 12:30 p.m., police said the scene was cleared.



Images also were submitted to WPTV and the person said the driver was a "young guy."