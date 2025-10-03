Double homicide suspect out of North Carolina arrested in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A man accused of killing two people in North Carolina was arrested in Port St. Lucie on Friday morning.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers were notified at around 1:30 a.m. that 38-year-old Alvaro Sierra, a double homicide suspect out of Mecklenburg County in North Carolina, was traveling in the area.

Police located Sierra's vehicle and stopped him at the intersection of SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard and SE Seafury Lane. He was taken into custody without incident.

Sierra is being held at the St. Lucie County jail and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.