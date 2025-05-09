Double amputee veteran receiving 'security' & 'peace' with new adaptive home in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A special groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday morning in Port St. Lucie for a military veteran receiving a new home.

Helping a Hero and Mattamy Homes, which team up to help severely injured veterans, were on hand for the event held in the Tradition community.

The new house is being built for Cpl. Sue Crutchfield, a double amputee who was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan.

WPTV Cpl. Sue Crutchfield was on hand (center) for a groundbreaking ceremony held by Helping a Hero and Mattamy Homes in Tradition on May 9, 2025.

Her team was on a mission when they hit two land mines. She was the only survivor of the blast.

Crutchfield said Friday's ceremony means the world to her and her family.

"It means peace. It means comfort," Crutchfield told WPTV. "It just means a place of security. ... We are all looking for that peace in life, and I'm finally able to have that."

The home will feature four bedrooms and three bathrooms and be modified to fit Crutchfield and her family's needs.

Students from Tradition Preparatory High School were at the ceremony to perform the national anthem.

Crutchfield's adaptive house is scheduled to be finished in September.