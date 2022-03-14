Detectives arrest fentanyl drug dealer in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie Police Department detectives announced Monday the arrest of a man they say was selling counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

According to a PSLPD Facebook post, detectives initiated an investigation into Matthew Albritton, 40, after receiving information he was selling oxycodone pills in Port St. Lucie.

Detectives said the investigation revealed Albritton was selling counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl.

PSLPD Authentic oxycodone pills (top) vs counterfeit oxycodone pills (bottom)

"Counterfeit pills appear identical to legitimate prescription pills but contain different ingredients such as fentanyl, which can be deadly," PSLPD said in the post. "Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses."

Albritton was arrested by PSLPD detectives and the United States Service Task Force for 2 counts of possession of fentanyl, 2 counts of sale and delivery of fentanyl and 2 counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The investigation is ongoing.

