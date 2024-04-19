Dave & Buster’s coming to Port St. Lucie. Here's what to know

What to know:



Dave and Buster's is scheduled to open June 3 at 2270 SW Gatlin Blvd.

The location is planning to hire over 180 people

The entertainment and restaurant hub is located in the Gatlin Plaza next to The Home Depot in Port St. Lucie



Dave & Buster’s is set to open its 10th location in Florida on June 3.

The entertainment hub where you can eat, drink, play and watch sports is located at 2270 SW Gatlin Blvd., near Interstate 95, in the Gatlin Plaza next to The Home Depot in Port St. Lucie.

The new 25,000 square-foot location will include over 100 of the latest arcade games, a chef-crafted food menu, innovative drinks, and a state-of-the-art sports bar, featuring a 40-foot “WOW” Wall high-definition TV screen for an unrivaled viewing experience, the company said in a news release.

Dave & Buster's is also looking to hire over 180 individuals for its new location. Positions include servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more.

If you're interested in applying for a job, click here.