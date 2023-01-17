Crooks steal $98,400 from victims in rideshare 'grandparent scam,' police say

ST LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department is warning residents of a “grandparent scam” targeting the elderly community.

Police said at least four victims received calls between Jan. 12 and Jan. 14 from a woman identifying herself as a grandchild.

According to police, the woman told the victims she was in a car accident and needed money. The woman then had her alleged attorney call the victims who provided them directions to have large amounts of cash, ranging from $9,400 to $48,000, to be picked up by an Uber driver to avoid their family member being held in jail. The drivers delivered the cash, totaling $98,400 from all four victims, to the crooks who located outside of Port St. Lucie.

Police are urging you to hang up the phone if you receive a call like this and contact family members directly to ensure they are OK. Police advise to never send money through a ride-sharing package delivery service.

Port St. Lucie Police Department’s Economic Crime Detectives are currently investigating these incidents to identify and arrest the individuals responsible for taking advantage of these elderly residents.