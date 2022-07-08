Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie to close

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An all-inclusive Treasure Coast resort with a focus on sports is being sold and ceasing operations.

A letter obtained by WPTV states that Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie will be permanently shutting down its operations in September.

The sale will also slash 226 jobs that vary from cooks, servers, and child care coordinators.

"As an athlete here, I feel like it's better if Club Med is closing down because it gave people who work very hard here, like, a lot of strain and stress off their back," said volleyball athlete Caroline Whitelaw. "Because then they don’t have to worry about taking care the people at the resort and the athletes here."

WPTV reached out to Club Med regarding the sale and who are the new property owners. The resort sent our news team the following statement: