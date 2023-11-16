Watch Now
Man grabbed 13-year-old by neck at Urban Air Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie, police say

Video captures Lazaro Juan Gonzalez, 39, pushing teen up against wall, according to police
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Posted at 12:07 PM, Nov 16, 2023
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police said a man is under arrest for child abuse after grabbing a 13-year-old boy by the neck and pushing him up against a wall at an indoor trampoline and entertainment park.

Lazaro Juan Gonzalez, 39, was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, then bonded out about three hours later.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department said Gonzalez and the teen brushed shoulders while standing in line for an attraction at Urban Air Adventure and Trampoline Park, located at 9020 South U.S. 1, on Nov. 4.

Police said an argument then ensued, and Gonzalez grabbed the 13-year-old by the neck and pushed him up against a wall.

The police department said the incident was caught on video, which went viral on social media.

