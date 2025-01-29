Business owners tell WPTV construction on Port St Lucie Boulevard is scaring customers away

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Construction from Gatlin to Darwin avenues is one of four areas of the project and it started in 2022 to add more lanes and sidewalks.

Traffic is a familiar scene on Port St. Lucie Boulevard between Gatlin and Darwin avenues because of construction.

Some local businesses are just yards away from it and owners tell WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield it’s scaring customers away.

Brian Pagan, owner of Tailored Cuts Barber Lounge, said it’s a mess.

“Nobody wants to turn in here,” said Pagan. “Everybody just wants to try and get home, because they’re backed up in traffic for freaking 20 minutes.”

While the roadway is getting work, Pagan said he sometimes isn’t.

“The business got slower and slower,” said Pagan. “Less people walking in, because they want to avoid this area.”

Pagan isn't alone, a few doors down, is That Crepe Place. Owners Jeanetta Torres and Rob Kellar told WPTV the construction is hurting their business.

Kellar said customers tell them that they love their store, but hate the construction.

“They tell us specifically we would come more frequently, but we won't, because the construction is terrible,” said Kellar.

Kellar said their sales are down more than 50% since the project created only one lane of traffic both ways on the roadway.

Torres told WPTV she’s worried they may lose their business.

“It's just heartbreaking to have to let it go just because of something that's completely out of our control,” said Torres.

WPTV took the concerns to both the city of Port St. Lucie and Florida Department of Transportation.

The city—who’s in charge of the Gatlin and Darwin section said they have been experiencing delays but hope to complete the project by summer of 2025.

They said the following in a statement:

“The city understands the public’s frustration and city officials have stressed the concerns of residents and the importance of getting these segments of the project completed as soon as possible to FDOT and the construction contractor.”

WPTV reached out to FDOT and was did not yet hear back.

For Pagan, he’s holding on to hope.

“Once it's done,” said Pagan, "I'm hoping that everything will be good. But right now, it's terrible.”