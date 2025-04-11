Watch Now
Bride-to-be and wedding guest stopped for going 105 mph on Crosstown Parkway

The bride, who's in the passenger's seat, tells the officer she's trying to get to the courthouse in Stuart
Port St. Lucie Police Department/Facebook
One local bride-to-be was trying to make it to the courthouse on time, and got delayed by Port St. Lucie police.

In body cam footage posted to social media, an unmarked police unit can be seen behind the car.

The bride, who's in the passenger's seat, tells the officer she's trying to get to the courthouse in Stuart for a 2:30 p.m. ceremony.

"You're already late," the officer responds.

The officer agrees to let her go, but first he tells the driver he has to issue a mandatory court date.

The post states the driver was going 105 mph on Crosstown Parkway.

"This stop gives a whole new meaning to racing to the altar," the post reads.

