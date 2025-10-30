Boat owner shares rescue mission to find missing woman in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV heard firsthand from a boat owner in Port St. Lucie who helped find a woman who was reported missing earlier this week.

Reporter Tyler Hatfield spent the afternoon with Herb Yancy as he shared with the details of the search and rescue mission.

WATCH BELOW: 'I didn't think it was going to be good at all,' Herb Yancy tells WPTV

Boat owner shares rescue mission to find missing woman

“I was going to get ready for bed and have a couple glasses of wine and dinner, and that was it,” said Yancy. “But, it was a little different.”

On Tuesday night, Port St. Lucie police were looking for a 37-year-old missing woman along the St. Lucie River, after finding her belongings on an embankment.

“We could see drones through the windows,” said Yancy.

Yancy and his wife were following the news of the search and then heard a knock on their door.

WATCH: Body camera footage of river rescue

Port St. Lucie police share video of woman's rescue from St. Lucie River

“They said, ‘Port St. Lucie Police, do you have a boat in the water?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, let's go,'” said Yancy.

Yancy said he didn’t know what to expect on the search.

“I didn't think it was going to be good at all, “ he said. “Because she had been missing for so long, and there's big gators in this river and lots of them.”

Police searching for missing woman near St. Lucie River

But they did find her, in the marsh.

Yancy said it was just 1,500 feet from his dock.

“She was beat up and tired,” said Yancy. “ Looked like she had been out for a long time.”

Yancy said finding her was a relief.

“We were all really happy to see she was OK for the most part,” said Yancy.