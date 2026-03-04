Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
5  WX Alerts
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyFort Pierce

Actions

Bloodhound named 'Hoot' helps rescue missing 13-year-old special needs boy in Fort Pierce

A missing 13-year-old boy special needs child was safely rescued on March 2, 2026, in Fort Pierce after a collaborative effort from law enforcement, including help from a bloodhound.
Port St. Lucie Police Department
A missing 13-year-old boy special needs child was safely rescued on March 2, 2026, in Fort Pierce after a collaborative effort from law enforcement, including help from a bloodhound.
A missing 13-year-old boy special needs child was safely rescued on March 2, 2026, in Fort Pierce after a collaborative effort from law enforcement, including help from a bloodhound.
Posted
and last updated

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A missing special needs child was safely rescued this week in Fort Pierce after a collaborative effort from law enforcement, including a little help from man's best friend.

According to a news release from the Port St. Lucie Police Department, the agency was assisted by the Fort Pierce Police Department in locating the 13-year-old boy.

Fort Pierce police officers responded to the 2700 block of U.S. Highway 1 at about 4:21 p.m. Monday after the report of a missing teen.

Authorities canvassed the area, and additional assistance was requested from the Port St. Lucie Police Department just after 6 p.m. for a bloodhound K-9.

WATCH BELOW: Bodycam video shows K-9 finding missing child

Using security footage from a nearby gas station, police said they were able to ascertain the child's direction of travel.

A bystander also informed a Fort Pierce police sergeant that they had just seen a child matching the description walking toward the train tracks.

Police said the bloodhound, named Hoot, helped track the scent, leading officers to a wooded area adjacent to the tracks. Video shows the bloodhound working to locate the boy at about 6:30 p.m., according to a timestamp on the police body camera footage.

Foot patrols, drone surveillance and the K-9 converged on the location, where the child was safely found with only minor scrapes. A timestamp on the video shows the child was found just before 7 p.m.

Police said the boy was promptly reunited with his family.

"The rapid notification to law enforcement, combined with strong interagency cooperation and community vigilance, was instrumental in achieving a positive outcome," Port St. Lucie police said in a written statement Wednesday. "It is imperative that law enforcement authorities are notified immediately if a child or adult with special needs is missing."

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening