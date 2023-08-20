Watch Now
Barricaded Port St. Lucie man suffers self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

He was taken to hospital in critical condition after mental health crisis, according to police
Posted at 11:26 AM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 11:57:24-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 78-year-man experiencing a mental health crisis sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being barricaded inside a home's bedroom, Port St. Lucie police said Sunday morning.

The St. Lucie County Fire District took the man to a hospital in critical condition, according to an updated Facebook post at 11 a.m. The investigation is active and ongoing at this time, police said.

At 8:09 a.m., personnel responded to the 100 block of Southwest Fernleaf Trail, west of Florida's Turnpike.

The man fired a gun several times inside the house and then barricaded himself in a bedroom. A family member sustained minor injuries, and left the house house and called 911, polcie said.

The PSLPD SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were on the scene to de-escalate the situation.

With a heavy police presence, people are asked to avoid the area.

 

 

 

