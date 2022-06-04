Watch
Athletes heading to Special Olympics USA Games

31 athletes from Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, and Okeechobee County are competing
Rainy weather didn’t stop a very special sendoff for local Special Olympics athletes heading to Orlando to compete.
Posted at 9:21 PM, Jun 03, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Rainy weather didn’t stop a very special sendoff for local Special Olympics athletes heading to Orlando to compete.

Family, community members, and supporters made a fan tunnel for them at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, cheering them on as they headed to board their bus.

Thirty-one athletes from Palm Beach County, the Treasure Coast, and Okeechobee County are competing in the Special Olympics USA Games.

They will join more than 5,000 athletes from all over the country, and the Caribbean.

The USA Games are hosted once every four years, showcasing 19 team and individual sports.

