8-foot alligator caught in Port St. Lucie neighborhood

Posted at 3:36 PM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 15:36:55-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two Port St. Lucie police officers and a sergeant secured an 8-foot alligator Saturday after a bicyclist called 911.

Sgt. Shane Freeman and Officers Steven Chip and Ryan Arbig found the gator near a sidewalk at Southwest Cadima Street and Southwest Galiano Road, near Interstate 95. A Fish & Wildlife Conservation-contracted trapper arrived to safely relocate it to a habitat away from residents.

