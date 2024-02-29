3 Miami men arrested for grand theft auto in Port St. Lucie, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police arrested three men from Miami-Dade County for attempting to steal a motorcycle in a parking lot of a apartment complex.

The incident happened Thursday just before 3 a.m. in the 1600 block of Southeast Green Acres Circle. Port St. Lucie police said they received a call of a burglary in progress in the parking lot. The anonymous caller reported that two men ran and a third man escaped in a red car, police said.

Police said as the man in the car left the parking lot, an officer conducted a traffic stop and detained the man.

While a perimeter was set up, K-9 officers and drone pilots located the other two men in the woods along U.S. Highway 1. They were taken into custody without incident, police said.

Bryan Charnicharo, 23, Yurian Guzman, 24, and Alejandro Hernandez, 22, face numerous charges, including grand theft of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief over $1,000 and possession of burglary tools.

The motorcycle, which was damaged during the theft, was recovered and returned to the owner.