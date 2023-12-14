Watch Now
3 detained in Broward County after shooting in Tradition

Police say getaway vehicle involved in shooting located in Fort Lauderdale with 3 people inside
Port St. Lucie police are investigating what they're calling a targeted shooting in Tradition that sent a victim to a hospital.
Police at scene of shooting on Southwest Stockton Place in TownPark at Tradition community, Dec. 13, 2023
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Three people in Broward County have been detained in connection with a shooting in Port St. Lucie's Tradition community, police said Thursday.

The shooting occurred Wednesday morning in the 11300 block of Southwest Stockton Place.

Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Dominick Mesiti said officers located a 27-year-old man who had been shot three times. He was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, where he was treated and later released.

"The victim was not a local rap star as speculated on social media," Mesiti said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the victim was in his driveway when the shooter approached him, shot him and then ran off, getting away in a blue 2018 Kia Optima that was captured on surveillance video, Mesiti said.

Gate to TownPark at Tradition community that police say shooter's vehicle drove onto grass to enter, Dec. 13, 2023
Police believe the shooter's vehicle entered the gated TownPark at Tradition community by driving onto the grass on the morning of Dec. 13, 2023.

"It appears that the suspect vehicle entered the gated community by driving around the front gate and onto the grass," Mesiti said.

The vehicle was later located in Fort Lauderdale, and Broward Sheriff's Office deputies detained three occupants, Mesiti said. Two of them were arrested there on unrelated charges, he added.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and not a random act.

