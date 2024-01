PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police said they are investigating a shooting that happened in a residential neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The shooting was reported at around 1 p.m. and happened in the 200 block of Southwest Ridgecrest Drive.

Two men were taken to a hospital nearby with non-life-threatening injuries, Port St. Lucie police said.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area as there is heavy police presence.

This is a developing story.