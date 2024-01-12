2 arrested in series of car burglaries at Heritage Oaks community in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police said they arrested a man and woman responsible for burglarizing cars in a Port St. Lucie community and using stolen credit cards across South Florida.



Detectives arrested Austin Daniel Brommer, 30, from Ormond Beach, Florida and Taylor Nicole Weir, 27, from Titusville, Florida Thursday night.

Investigators said from Jan. 5 to Jan. 10, Port St. Lucie Police Department received numerous reports of car burglaries and two reports of attempted car burglaries all within the following areas: 10000 block of Southwest Chadwick Drive, the 9900 block of Southwest Stonegate Drive, the 9700-9900 block of Southwest Eastbrook Circle, the 9500 block of Southwest Flowermound Circle, and the 9500 block of Southwest Belmere Drive.

Police said the crimes primarily occurred during the overnight hours and unlocked cars were targeted. Police said several items were stolen from the unlocked cars, including a handgun, a set of gold clubs, binoculars, AirPods, Beats earbuds, charging cables, wallets and credit cards.

Port St. Lucie Police Department said officers and detectives canvassed the area where the burglaries occurred and retrieved surveillance video that captured the suspect, later identified as Brommer, committing several of the burglaries.

One of the stolen credit cards was used at a RaceTrac gas station on Southwest Gatlin Boulevard, detectives said. Surveillance video from this location showed a woman, later identified as Weir, using a stolen credit card to make a purchase. The surveillance video also captured the suspect vehicle, a 4-door silver Hyundai Sonata with a Georgia license plate.

The stolen credit cards were also used at several other locations throughout Florida, including Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Jupiter and Stuart.

On Thursday, deputies from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said they located the suspect's car traveling southbound on Interstate 95, stopped the car and detained both Brommer and Weir. Brommer had an outstanding warrant for fraudulent use of credit cards and fleeing and eluding from an unrelated case.

Detectives said they interviewed Brommer and Weir before arresting them. They are being held at the St. Lucie County Jail.

Brommer faces numerous charges, including two counts of attempted burglary to an unoccupied conveyance, five counts of burglary to an unoccupied conveyance, armed burglary to a dwelling, structure, or conveyance, grand theft of a firearm, eight counts of larceny of a credit card, theft under $750, and grand theft over $5,000.

Weir faces a charge of illegal use of a credit card less than $100.

Detectives said they will continue to investigate these cases, sharing information with other agencies where these suspects may have committed crimes and additional charges may be forthcoming.