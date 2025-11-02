18-year-old arrested for DUI after nearly hitting Port St. Lucie police sergeant head-on

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. — An 18-year-old driver was arrested early Sunday morning after nearly causing a head-on collision with a Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) sergeant who was driving home from his shift.

According to police, the incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Okeechobee Road near mile markers 123 and 124. Officers say Jake Abbott was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes when he nearly collided head-on with the sergeant's vehicle.

The sergeant swerved onto the shoulder to avoid impact and immediately radioed dispatch with the car's description as Abbott fled the scene. Concerned for the safety of other drivers, the sergeant used his spotlight to warn approaching traffic while backup units from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office (SLCSO) and PSLPD responded.

Police said two passengers were also in Abbott's vehicle at the time, placing them at serious risk. Shortly after, Abbott came to a stop, still in the wrong lane.

When officers made contact, they reported a strong odor of alcohol and noticed an empty can of Twisted Tea inside the vehicle. SLCSO took over the investigation, determining Abbott was under the influence.

Abbott was arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail. He faces charges of DUI and fleeing and eluding law enforcement. His vehicle was towed from the scene.