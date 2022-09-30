Watch Now
17-year-old bicyclist hit by vehicle in Port St. Lucie, critically injured

Bicyclist hit by driver going to work
Posted at 2:17 PM, Sep 30, 2022
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie said a 17-year-old bicyclist is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle Friday morning.

Officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Southeast Triumph Road and Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway at 5:51 a.m.

Investigators said the bicyclist was traveling westbound on Southeast Triumph Road and struck in the intersection by a Ford Bronco traveling north on Southeast Veterans Memorial Parkway

The teen was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. Police said the 59-year-old driver of the Bronco was driving to work and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

