15-year-old riding bike to school hit by car in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 15-year-old student riding his bicycle to school was hit by a car in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police department, the teen was in a crosswalk on Southwest Cashmere Boulevard at 6:40 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling west on Southwest Bellevue Avenue.

Police said the teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was given a careless driving ticket.