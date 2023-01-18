Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

15-year-old riding bike to school hit by car in Port St. Lucie

Teen taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police department says
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
Port St. Lucie police respond to a traffic crash at Southwest Cashmere Boulevard and Southwest Bellevue Avenue on Jan. 18, 2023.jpg
Posted at 9:27 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 09:47:26-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 15-year-old student riding his bicycle to school was hit by a car in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police department, the teen was in a crosswalk on Southwest Cashmere Boulevard at 6:40 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling west on Southwest Bellevue Avenue.

Police said the teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was given a careless driving ticket.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Komen More Than Pink Walk 2023 West Palm Beach

Raise money, celebrate survivors, honor lost loved ones