15-year-old arrested in Port St. Lucie double shooting, police say

The shooting reportedly happened during the sale of a vape cartridge
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Port St. Lucie police arrested a 15-year-old male from Fort Pierce, after responding to a vehicle crash in the 2600 block of South Blackwell Drive just before midnight Tuesday.

In a post on X, police say they were attending to a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his head and a 17-year-old female with a gunshot wound to her leg. The two were found next to a blue Kia that had crashed.

While they were attending to the victims, a tan Chevrolet hit a mailbox near the scene. Police attempted to stop the driver but the Chevrolet then crashed into a swale. The 15-year-old driver was detained.

During the investigation police learned the two victims were meeting up with the 15-year-old to sell him a THC vape cartridge for $80. At some point during the transaction, the 15-year-old shot the male and female with a handgun. The victims drove away then crashed.

The 17-year-old has non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. The 16-year-old is in critical condition at a local hospital.

The 15-year-old was charged with attempted homicide while engaged in a felony offense, robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm under 18 years of age.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say there is no threat to the community.

