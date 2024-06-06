Watch Now
14-year-old on bicycle struck by vehicle, police say

Accident at the intersection of Southwest Tradition Parkway and Southwest Village Parkway
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Posted at 9:44 PM, Jun 05, 2024

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, according to Port St. Lucie Police.

This happened around 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest Tradition Parkway and Southwest Village Parkway.

The boy was said to be conscious and breathing upon first responders' arrival. He has been airlifted to St Mary's Hospital.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation.

People are asked to avoid the area as there is heavy police presence and traffic delays.

