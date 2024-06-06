14-year-old on bicycle struck by vehicle, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening, according to Port St. Lucie Police.

This happened around 8:38 p.m. at the intersection of Southwest Tradition Parkway and Southwest Village Parkway.

PSLPD Investigating Vehicle vs. Bicycle Crash



— Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) June 6, 2024

The boy was said to be conscious and breathing upon first responders' arrival. He has been airlifted to St Mary's Hospital.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation.

People are asked to avoid the area as there is heavy police presence and traffic delays.