Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

14-year-old arrested for online bomb threat to Southport Middle School

Police say the teen is a student at the school
Port St. Lucie police badge
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Port St. Lucie police badge
Posted

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police have arrested a 14-year-old in connection with a bomb threat that was circulating on social media.

Police say that on Sunday evening, they received several calls from concerned parents, who had seen a TikTok video containing a bomb threat to Southport Middle School.

A screenshot of the threat reportedly said, "On Monday The 20th Southport middle Is getting bombed by me Stay home alright."

Investigators were able to link the TikTok account to a Port St. Lucie residence, and to a 14-year-old student at Southport Middle School.

Detectives say the teen did not have access to actual bomb-making materials and had posted the video as a "prank."

He was taken into custody five hours after the initial reports of the threat, police say, and charged with one count of Electronic Threats to Kill, Do Bodily Injury or Conduct an Act of Terrorism.

He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening