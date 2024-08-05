1 dead, another hospitalized after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning inside home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An elderly woman is dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while her husband remains in the hospital.

Port St. Lucie Police responded to the couple's home on SW Scodella Terrace Sunday morning. Officers say a neighbor called 911 after seeing 85-year-old William Ganci on the floor. Police found Ganci unconscious, but still breathing.

Unfortunately, his 82-year-old wife Kathleen Ganci did not survive. Authorities say they found a car running in the garage and believe this could have led to carbon monoxide spreading into the home.

"Carbon monoxide is a silent killer," Police Chief Richard Del Toro said. "You really don’t know and these cars are so quiet these days and you know you shut your car door and think your car is off and then the next thing you know. Its just something you got to be aware of. This is just a terrible tragedy.”

Del Toro says investigators do not suspect foul play, and they best protection for you against carbon monoxide is to install alarms and detectors inside your home.

"We all get busy, we all get caught up in doing things, sometimes people get confused with their phone going off, you know they got kids, so you just wanna make sure we’re taking those extra steps, to make sure that we’re safe," Del Toro said.