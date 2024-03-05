Port St. Lucie woman arrested after theft, abandonment of puppy that died

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie woman is facing several charges after after she is accused of stealing a special needs 6-week-old puppy, dumping it and leaving him to die, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Onicia Marie Prince, 44, was arrested Monday at her home and is facing two counts of torture inflict pain with serious physical injury or death, abandonment of an animal, larceny/petit theft and burglary of a conveyance, St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson said in a Facebook reels video message.

Detectives located G-Night, an American bulldog, inside his dog carrier in a wooded area three days after his owner reported him stolen.

The dog died from dehydration and malnutrition about six hours after they returned him to his owner.

Bodycam video shows a battering ram used to break down the door of Prince's home.