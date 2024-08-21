Postal inspectors remain silent as mail thefts keep rising on the Treasure Coast

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV has been pressing the United States Postal Service and the United States Postal Inspection Service for answers about stolen mail since Aug. 16; however, neither agency has yet to confirm details about thefts at numerous post offices on the Treasure Coast.

The recent victims, including three residents in Port St. Lucie, have reported to police that their personal and business checks were stolen, manipulated, and cashed for higher amounts than the original value.

Region Martin County ‘Bags of mail missing’: Checks stolen from post offices, cashed for $110K Tyler Hatfield

In Port St. Lucie, police said the checks were taken from home mailboxes and private community drop-boxes.

“Fortunately, we haven't been hit as hard as some of the other jurisdictions,” said Assistant Chief Leo Niemczyk. “Handwritten checks are really not the safest and most secure way to pay your bills any longer,” said Neimczyk

WPTV first reported on the mail thefts Aug. 16 after the Martin County Sheriff’s Office released information about 12 victims of mail thefts. In the last five days, the number of reports has climbed to nearly 60.

Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said thefts were reported from post offices in Hobe Sound, Palm City and Stuart.

Palm Beach County 5 people were just charged after 'thousands' were affected by mail thefts Scott Sutton

The US Post Inspection Service – the law enforcement arm of the USPS – has not responded to numerous requests for information about the thefts in Martin County.

Blanca Alvarez, a spokesperson for the US Inspection Service, did confirm two separate thefts on June 28 and July 15 at the post office on Orange Avenue in Ft. Pierce.

In those cases, Alvarez said the mail was taken from a back dock.

Donna Perez, an office manager for Ocean Resorts, said she mailed a $22,000 check on June 27. She said her check was stolen, manipulated, and cashed by the thieves.

Perez said she reported the incident to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, which has not responded to WPTV’s request for more information about mail thefts.

“I was mind boggled that nothing's safe anymore,” said Perez. “You can't even mail a check with the United States Postal Service and it gets there securely.”

Perez said she became so frustrated that she went to the post office in Ft. Pierce to check things out for herself.

“I was able to pull my car right around back,” she said. “There were two construction workers and a whole boatload of mail just sitting there.”

Perez wants the USPS and local authorities across the Treasure Coast to spread more awareness.

“Maybe the people of Stuart wouldn't have been victims of fraud like we were now,” said Perez.

Authorities encourage anyone who recently mailed a check using USPS to check with their bank to make sure the check was deposited to the correct place.

WPTV will continue to keep tabs on the mail thefts and press the USPS for additional information.

