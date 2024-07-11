Port St. Lucie police on scene of barricaded suspect

Port St. Lucie Police Department and the crisis negotiation team responded to a scene in the 3100 block of SW Watson Ct. for a criminal barricaded suspect Thursday evening.

PSLPD On Scene of a Criminal Barricaded Suspect Incident



There is a heavy police presence. Please avoid the area.



Media staging area is 808 SW… pic.twitter.com/QthFdqXSA3 — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) July 11, 2024

According to WPTV's Cassandra Garcia, criminal investigations division and SWAT were there to serve a search warrant and arrest warrant for an adult male in regards to several counts of child pornography.

Contact was made with suspect inside home (a knock at the door) and he refused to cooperate and barricaded himself inside.

Canines, SWAT, drone unit, criminal investigations division, and crisis negotiation team are on scene. They have an armored vehicle out there.

They are asking him repeatedly over the PA to surrender. They haven’t gained any response since initial contact.

Began around 4pm.

This is a developing story and will be updated.